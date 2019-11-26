GREGORY K. WISLER March 22, 1944 - Nov. 25, 2019

GOSHEN — Gregory Keith Wisler, 75, of Goshen, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born March 22, 1944, in Elkhart, to Henry and Phyllis (Herrold) Wisler.
On Dec. 22, 1985, he married Charlotte Ann (Martin) Wisler.
Surviving are his wife, Ann of Goshen; children Melissa (Chuck) Cloud of Elkhart and Melinda (Frank) Kraus of Lowell; stepchildren Jennifer Bell of Goshen and Paul Jeremy (Lisa) Bear of Mishawaka; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gail (Donald) Schafer of Fort Myers, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Greg worked in fleet maintenance at NIPSCO.
He loved land speed racing and is a record holder with his fastest speed being 247 mph. He was a member of the Michiana Kart Club, NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) and Utah Salt Flats Racing Association.
Greg was a devoted Black Hawks fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His hobbies included reading and Sudoku.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the noon funeral service Friday, Nov. 29, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Burial will be at a later date in West Goshen Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Samaritan’s Purse.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
