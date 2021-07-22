Gregory A. Packer passed away July 14, 2021, at the age of 71 at his home in Middlebury, Indiana.
Born Oct. 21, 1949, Greg was proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ann (Bates) Packer; and two sons, Bradly and Ken Packer. Surviving are two daughters, Jen and Jami Packer, along with seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters.
