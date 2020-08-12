ELKHART — Gregg A. Ball, 70, of Elkhart passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
He was born April 5, 1950, in South Bend.
He is survived by his brother, Scott.
Gregg loved his cats and rabbit, was a fan of auto racing, the Chicago White Sox and the Purdue Boilermakers. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf.
There will be no services or visitation and cremation will take place at Elkhart Cremation Services.
