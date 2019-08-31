MARCELLUS, Mich. — Grace M. Martin, 73, of Marcellus passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cassopolis.
She was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Goshen, the daughter of Charles and Verna (Cook) Squires.
Grace was a dairy farmer for over 14 years in Burr Oak, Michigan. She loved spending time with her great-grandson and loved her gardening so she could can and freeze vegetables. Reading and quilting were hobbies she enjoyed all her life.
Surviving are one son Kurt (Tracey) Rogers of Three Rivers; daughter Wendy Rogers of Fort Wayne; brother Ray (Jackie) Squires of Elkhart; four grandchildren, Todd Westendorf Jr., Hunter Rogers, McKenna Rogers and Dakota Johnson; and one great-grandson, Todd Westendorf III.
A celebration of Grace’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to American Cancer Society, Southwest Michigan, 1400 West Milham, Portage, MI 49024.
Arrangements are by Mater-Ralston Funeral Home, Marcellus. Online condolences may be left at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com.
