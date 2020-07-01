PLAINFIELD — Gordon R. Seltenright, 70, of Plainfield, passed away June 28, 2020, in Life’s Journey of Avon.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1949, in South Bend, to the late Max Irwin and Dorothy (Levendoski) Seltenright. Gordon married Sandy Rogers on April 26, 1975. They owned Selrite Marketing Inc. in Elkhart for 28 years, retiring in 2016.
