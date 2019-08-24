GORDON E. COMPTON May 29, 1944 - Aug. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Gordon “Kim” E. Compton, 75, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Hearth of Juday Creek in Granger.
He was born May 29, 1944, in Denver, Colorado, to Dr. Walter and Phoebe Compton.
His family returned to their roots in Elkhart in 1948 after his father completed his term of service, training doctors and nurses during World War II.
He married Nancy Stouder who survives along with a son, Gordon Compton II, (Melinda Morgan) and seven grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sisters, Cynthia Mosher and Phoebe Compton, two stepsons, Sean (Gretchen) Stouder and Rob (Kerri) Stouder; brother-in-law Don (Teresa) Lechlitner; and sister-in-law Barb (Chuck) Haarer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Walter Compton, Jr. and his beloved sister, Joan Compton.
His granddaughter Haley was his pride and joy, as he loved following her in athletics and academically and was known as “grandpa” to many of Haley’s friends.
He also loved Klinger Lake and doing water sports, enjoyed attending athletic events at Elkhart Memorial, especially tennis.
He dearly loved his dog, Ziggy. He loved music, cruises, history, Jeeps, and especially loved Key West and went every year to Super Power Boat Races.
Gordon graduated from Mercersburg Academy, Purdue University and the University of Virginia. He is a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, associate member of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, where he completed his law enforcement training and served as a reserve officer for the Elkhart County Sheriff Department.
He was a volunteer in the Elkhart Probation Department and also a lifetime member of the NRA.
He was a longtime member of both the Kiwanis and Optimist Clubs of Elkhart. He was a member of the Jumpin’ Joe Ski Club.
He was employed for 23 years at Miles Laboratories of Elkhart and later became CEO of Compton Investment Corp.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
He collected many things: canes, hats, knives, anything nautical and especially Purdue and New Orleans Saint memorabilia.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 26, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514 with the Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks officiating.
Memorial for Gordon may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Elkhart County, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.
Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
And Gordon would gladly want this closed with… “Boiler Up”
