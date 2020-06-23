GOSHEN — Goldie L. Randolph, 93, of Goshen died at 3:41 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the scene of an automobile accident. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospital officials warn about capacity as COVID-19 cases rise
- Timothy Ott
- $10K worth of fireworks reported stolen
- Elkhart council approves resident ID cards
- New spike in COVID cases causes concern
- Elkhart woman survives COVID, turns 100
- Focus returns to football for former Concord standout Damien Jackson
- Goshen man charged with child molesting
- William Breeze Riblet
- VersaTube opens manufacturing plant in Elkhart
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 'We're sick of it': Anger over police killings shatters US (11)
- Members devastated by closure of landmark golf course (11)
- 107 new COVID cases reported in county (10)
- Elkhart council approves resident ID cards (10)
- Seven new officers sworn to duty (7)
- County guidelines strongly encourage wearing masks (4)
- Court actions seek vacancy declaration for AG office (3)
- Woman sues railroad, state over 2019 crash (3)
- RV industry lauds $2.8B plan for conservation, parks (3)
- Ninety-one new cases in Elkhart County (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.