GLENNA M. KINDY Aug. 23, 1919 - Jan. 3, 2020

GOSHEN — Glenna Marian (Yoder) Kindy, 100, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Goshen Hospital, where she had been a patient five days as a result of injuries sustained from a fall.
She was born Aug. 23, 1919, in LaGrange, to Oscar and Millie (Eash) Yoder.
Glenna graduated in 1937 from Middlebury High School. She married Wayne Kindy on Sept. 27, 1945. Together they owned and operated Kindy TV on Main Street in Goshen, where she was bookkeeper. Wayne died July 25, 1997.
Glenna is survived by a son, Jerry (Marcia) Kindy of Middlebury; two daughters, Patti (Don) Weirich of Middlebury and Tara (Mike) Overpeck of Goshen; a sister, Marilyn Lindley of Stanton, California; and seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorthea Kindy, Juanita Ristow and Marjorie Sherck.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. A 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, memorial service will be conducted at West Goshen Church of the Brethren. Pastors Mike Overpeck and Norm Replogle will officiate.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
