FINDLAY, Ohio — Glenn L. Schrock, 75, of Findlay, died at 8:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Manor of Findlay. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
