STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Glenn Edward Sokol, 62, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, as a result of tongue and jaw cancer.
He was born on April 8, 1958, at Kearney, Nebraska. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Annette Sokol of State College; brothers, Fred (Cindy) Sokol of Elkhart, Indiana, and Max (Tara) Sokol of Naperville, Illinois; sister, Roxanne (Adam) Sokol Corson of State College; as well as a niece, Riann (Mike) Sokol Greek; great-nephews Graison and Lucas Greek; great-niece Rylee Greek of North St. Paul, Minnesota; and nephew Chase (Dani) Sokol, great-nieces Lorelei and Lila Sokol of Omaha, Nebraska; nieces Ella Corson of State College, Carlyn and Morgan Sokol of Naperville, Illinois; nephew A.J. Corson of State College; and special dear friend Wendy Snetsinger of State College.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.