GLENN EDWARD AISTROP June 16, 1944 - Nov. 26, 2019

ELKHART — Glenn Edward Aistrop, 75, of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana in Crown Point.
Glenn was born on June 16, 1944, in Saltville, Virginia to Thomas and Bonnie (Helton) Aistrop. Surviving are two daughters, Tommie Jo Freeman and Carrie Lynn Gorsuch; two sons, Glenn Jester and Jimmy Brivchik; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and sister Nellie (Bob) Caudill and brother J.D. (Irene) Chapman.
In addition to his parents, four brothers, Paul Chapman Jr., Kyle Chapman, David Aistrop and Tom “Shirl” Aistrop, preceded him in death.
Glenn worked for many years in the mobile home industry. He loved fishing and gardening and planted one each year. He will be deeply missed by his faithful companion dog Espinosa.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time. Pastor Jeremy Sarber will officiate. Burial and graveside services will follow at Prairie Street Cemetery.
To send a condolence to the family please visit www.billingsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.