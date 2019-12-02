GLENN A. YODER Oct. 27, 1936 - Nov. 29, 2019

GOSHEN — Glenn A. Yoder, 83, of Goshen, died at 10:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen where he been a patient since Oct. 18, 2019.
He had been in ill health for two months.
Glenn was born Oct. 27, 1936, in Mantua, Ohio, to Amos D. and Anna (Hochstetler) Yoder. He grew up in Mantua and moved to the Wakarusa/ Goshen area in 1962.
On Sept. 20, 1959, he was married to Carolyn Yoder at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church by the Rev. Peter B. Wiebe.
After graduating from high school, Glenn did Voluntary Service for two years at Froh Brothers Homestead in Sturgis, Michigan.
After moving to this area, he went to work at Supersweet Feed, where he drove truck for 35 years, retiring in 2005. After retirement, he continued to drive truck for Yellow Creek Gravel and then was a driver for the Amish community.
Glenn was a member of Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, where he served as usher and was a former president of his Sunday School class.
He was a 50-year member and past president of the Wakarusa Lions Club and a member of the Goshen Toy Club. He enjoyed collecting toy trucks. He enjoyed traveling, being with his family and attending his grandson’s sporting events. He also was in Rook Club with friends for 40 years.
Glenn and Carolyn enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music of any kind. They especially enjoyed the Legacy Five Quartet and attended their concerts whenever they were in the area.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter Diane (Mike) Glick of Goshen; son Rick (Shelley) Yoder of Wakarusa; grandchildren Derek Yoder, Reid Yoder, both of Wakarusa, Connor Glick of Goshen; and siblings Nolan Yoder of Orville, Ohio, Marjorie King of West Liberty, Ohio, Don (Pauline) Yoder of Walnut Creek, Ohio and John (Mary) Yoder of Orville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Glick.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, also at the church. Burial will take place in Yellow Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. followed by memorial services in the church. The Rev. Wes Bontreger will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to Yellow Creek Mennonite Church or FCDC (Family Christian Development Center).
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.