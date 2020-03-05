ELKHART — Glenda Bryant, 77, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Orville Sr. and Rubena Futrell; five siblings, Maris Merencsics, Orville Futrell, David Futrell, Leon Futrell and Dale Futrell; one child, Jimmy (Hippie) Gibson; and one grandson, Ryan Nolan. Glenda is survived by two siblings, Terry (Maxon) Futrell and Carolyn Reed; four children, Christina Johnson, Bobby Kelly (Darcey Sweet), Sana Powers and Maris Atkinson; 10 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.
