GLEN R. MILLER Sept. 14, 1951 - Oct. 23, 2019

MILFORD — Glen R. Miller, 68, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home.
He was born Sept. 14, 1951, the son of Eldon J. and Mary L. (Chupp) Miller in Elkhart County.
On Nov. 14, 1970, he married Denise Kay Ingle; she survives.
Glen was a very hard worker and drove truck for Heckman Homes for more than 20 years.
He also worked as a dispatcher and escort driver for Specialized Transport.
Glen was extremely active and helped with countless benefit hog roast over the years.
He was an avid sports fan, loved riding all three of his Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and spending time with his grandbabies.
Above all he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will be remembered lovingly by his grandkids as “Poor Grandpa”.
Survivors include, his wife of nearly 49 years, Denise Kay Miller of Milford; three children, John (Jennifer) Miller of Milford, Lisa (David) Watts of Leesburg and Steven of Wakarusa; nine grandchildren, Alicia Miller, Gage MiIler, Justin Watts, Kyle Watts, Nicole Watts, Sierra Miller, Steven Miller Jr., Stephanie Miller and Alexandria Miller; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Watts, Jaymison Murray and Raygon Murray; and a great-granddaughter on her way, MayLynn Murray; and two sisters, Edna Louise Miller of Wakarusa and Sarah (Lamar) Hochstetler of Milford.
He was preceded in death by a son, Glen Miller Jr. in 1996 and his parents.
A funeral service will be in Glen’s honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 461 W 900 N., Milford, IN 46542.
Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and also from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association in honor of Glen’s battle with heart disease and his survival of two heart transplants in 2008.
Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.mishlerfhcc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.