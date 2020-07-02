LaGRANGE — Gladys Marietta Hochstedler, 80, of LaGrange, died at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
