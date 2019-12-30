GILBERTA L. HARTSOUGH Feb. 11, 1943 - Dec. 15, 2019

GOSHEN — Gilberta “Bert” L. Hartsough, 76, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Goshen Hospital after an extended illness.
She was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Goshen.
On Sept. 9, 1961, she married Maynard D. Hartsough.
He survives along with their five children, Sheila (Phillip) Taylor, Staci Hartsough, Shan (Priscilla) Hartsough, Seth (Cissy) Hartsough and Shad (Jennifer) Hartsough, all of Goshen; 11 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Adrienne Gaskill of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Cora Doris (Burk) Walsh and her biological father, Gilbert Wilfret.
A lifetime Goshen resident, Bert graduated from Goshen High School in 1961.
She worked for the Credit Bureau of Goshen for more than 30 years and ReMax Realty for 15 years.
She was a member of Maple Grove Church of the Brethren; Bound-4-Knowledge Home Ec. Extension Club, FOP Ladies Auxiliary and the North Central Indiana Canoe Club.
Bert babysat for many years with many people considering her a second mother, taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 Saturday, Jan. 4, celebration of life service at Maple Grove Church of the Brethren, New Paris.
Pastor Dwayne Runkle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Maple Grove Church of the Brethren for Dominican Republic Missions.
A private graveside service took place in West Goshen Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.