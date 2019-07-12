GOSHEN — Gilbert R. Holdeman, 77, of Goshen, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home.
He was born July 28, 1941, in Goshen, to Paul and Lillian (Keyser) Holdeman.
On May 1, 1966, he married Mary Ann Dallas at Goshen City Church of the Brethren.
She survives along with a brother, Kenton (Sue) Holdeman of Elkhart and two sisters-in-law, Dollie Holdeman of Goshen and Edna Holdeman of Hawaii.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Keith, Richard and Kenneth Holdeman.
An U.S. Army veteran, he worked on the assembly line at Johnson Controls for 32 years before retiring.
He was a member of Goshen City Church of the Brethren where he was an usher and volunteer with Wednesday evening meals.
Gilbert enjoyed time with the coffee group at Martin’s.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen where an 11 a.m. Monday, July 15 funeral service will be conducted.
Pastor Bev Weaver will officiate.
Burial will follow in West Goshen Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Goshen Home Care and Hospice or Goshen City Church of the Brethren.
