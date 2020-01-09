GERTRUDE R. WILEY Aug. 4, 1927 - Jan. 5, 2020

MISHAWAKA — Gertrude “Gertie” R. Wiley, 92, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
She was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Moxee, Washington, to Arthur and Marie LaJeunesse.
Gertrude worked for the School City of Mishawaka in the cafeteria for 22 years.
On Jan. 23, 1946, Gertrude married the love of her life Joe Wiley in Seattle, Washington.
Gertrude is survived by her children, Steve (Nancy) Wiley of Mishawaka, Sherry (Doug) Steffey of Kingsford Heights, Tom (Terry) Wiley of Goshen and Janet (Tom) Teller of Mishawaka; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, where friends may call from 6 – 7 p.m.
Please share a remembrance or condolence with Gertrude’s family, through the online guestbook at chapelhillmemorial.com.
