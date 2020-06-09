GOSHEN — Geraldine “Deanie” Mae Hunsberger, 90, of Goshen, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Elkhart Center for Hospice Care.
She was born July 16, 1929, in Wenatchee, Washington, to Mearl and Mary (Weaver) Buzzard. Geraldine was a Wakarusa High School graduate. On April 25, 1948 she married Carl “Kelly” Hunsberger, Jr. He preceded her in death September 30, 2016. Geraldine was a dedicated wife and a very loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Elkhart, IN and formerly a member at Bible Baptist Church in Wakarusa, IN. Geraldine was an Awana Leader with her husband Kelly at the Bible Baptist Church. She loved music, and was involved in the church choir and as a Deaconess at the Bible Baptist Church. She loved to travel with her husband, Kelly, both abroad and throughout the United States. She also enjoyed camping trips with the family and grandchildren. Serving God and caring for family were the top priorities in her life.
