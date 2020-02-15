ELKHART – Geraldine J. “Gerry” Lockwood, 65 of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Born Gerry Berte on Nov. 23, 1954, in Boston, as a foster child, she was raised in New England and worked her way up in the business world as a sales manager for Gilett and a project manager for Raytheon on the Patriot Missile Program. Gerry and her husband, David, were the owners of D&G Services.
