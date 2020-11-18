ELKHART — Geraldine Ann Hostetler, 86, passed away after a brief battle with lung cancer Nov. 15, 2020, at the Center for Hospice Care with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. COVID-19 restrictions prevented the rest of her family from being there, but Jerry knew how deeply she was loved.
Born in Adrian, Michigan, on July 13, 1934, to Hobart and Eva Haines, Jerry was born into the midst of the Great Depression and grew up on her parents’ farm during World War II. She knew that rubber for bicycle tires was rare and chipped beef gravy was a delicacy – and she’d make it for family for decades to come.
