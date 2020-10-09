EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Geraldine Ann Baugher, 77, of Edwardsburg, passed Oct. 6, 2020, at Hallmark Living Hospice in Benton Harbor, after a brief illness.
She was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Mishawaka, the daughter of Fred and Ethel (Horvath) Daniels, and has lived in this area most of her life, except for 18 years in Holland, Michigan, where she and her husband managed a mobile home park. She spent many years working as a travel agent, and was a graduate of Cassopolis High School, Class of 1961.
