ELKHART — Gerald A. “Jerry” Trolz, 84, of Elkhart died July 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Top brands withdraw from fall RV show
- Elkhart schools offer parents options for reopening
- 3-year-old struck by car on Prairie Street
- Elkhart cancels events for this weekend
- Concord to offer part-time, in-person instruction or virtual option this fall
- Local health officials worry about rise in COVID cases
- Local doctor: Strokes, blood clots, chronic fatigue hit COVID patients
- Goshen man allegedly fled from crash, gave fake name
- Motorcycle chain reaction kills Goshen woman
- NorthWood reschedules graduation after seniors test positive
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- County mandates masks to stem virus (8)
- Edgerton named Elkhart fire chief (8)
- Data belie severity of COVID outbreak (6)
- President Trump’s 21st century malaise (6)
- Health board moves toward mask mandate (5)
- Cellphones down: Only hands-free use allowed while driving (4)
- Goshen man arrested after chase, crash (3)
- Mask mandate faces swift pushback (3)
- Company volunteers lift nonprofits (2)
- Indiana Republicans oust attorney general Hill (2)
Recent Comments
-
canddrodda3202 said:
What precautions for COVID are being taken for audience and cast? Want to know before I buy tickets. Thank you
-
SanFran Kid said:
You would think Vickie Becker,ran the Defenders office as well,Her office pretty gets much gets what she wants.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.