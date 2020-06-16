NORTHLAKE, Ill. — Georgia Mae Thompson, 85, passed away late Thursday evening, June 11, 2020.
Georgia was born on March 25, 1935, in Holland, Michigan. She grew up on a small farm in Edwardsburg, Michigan, with her mother, Mary Christophel, and sister, Carole. Georgia and Gene were married in 1952. They raised four boys in Edwardsburg and Cassopolis, Michigan. She spent her later years living close to her children in Indiana, Minnesota and Illinois.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.