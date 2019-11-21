GEORGIA M. HOOVER April 17, 1938 - Nov. 19, 2019

GOSHEN — Georgia May (Mattern) Hoover, 81, of Goshen, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, after battling cancer over the past year.
She was born to George Mattern and Inez (Eaglebarger) Mattern in South Bend, April 17, 1938. She was the oldest of five girls.
She married Melvin L. Hoover on March 23, 1957; they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Georgia worked at Miles Laboratories in the early years of their marriage. She was a sales representative for Stanley Home Products, earning several awards over the years for her salesmanship. Later, she and Melvin opened Hoover’s Cabinet Place where she worked until retirement.
Georgia was known for opening up her home for food, fellowship, and encouragement to many people, especially new believers in Christ.
Georgia is survived by her husband, Melvin L. Hoover and her five children, Melodie (Richard) England of Bristol, Kathleen (Sergio) Scataglini of Mesa, Arizona, Lynette (Earl) DeYoung of Geneva, Illinois, Timothy Hoover of Goshen, and Philip (Joy) Hoover of Covington, Louisiana. Georgia was grandma to 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by two sisters, Sharon (Jack) Lock of Elkhart and Cindy (Keith) Ragsdale of Sebring, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Christine Mattern and Ina (Mattern) Munson, as well as her parents, George and Inez Mattern.
Visitation will be from 5–8 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 21 and at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Ironwood United Pentecostal Church, 4609 Ironwood Road, South Bend. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will then be held be in the Olive Cemetery West on C. R. 3, Elkhart.
Billings Funeral Home of Elkhart, Indiana is handling the arrangements.
