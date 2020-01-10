GEORGENE Y. KRAUTER March 28, 1936 - Jan. 7, 2020

ELKHART — Georgene Y. Krauter, 83, of Elkhart, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her home where she raised her five children.
She was born March 28, 1936, in Goshen, to George and Bessie (Larimer) Myers.
On Nov. 20, 1956, she married Wayne Jacob Krauter in Angola. He died Jan. 1, 2010.
Survivors include five children, Kirby Krauter of Boca Raton, Florida, Kris (Randy) Chupp of Bristol, Gaye (Gary) Hambrice of Goshen, Jane (Sean) McGonigal of Elkhart and Klark (Shawn) Krauter of Marana, Arizona; five grandchildren, Kourtney Chupp, Lon, Genean and Shayn Hambrice and Tyler Kauffman; and a great-grandson, Zander Chupp.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters; and a brother.
For 20 years she worked at Judd Drugs, Goshen.
She enjoyed cooking and sitting on her swing.
A private burial will take place in Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen.
