George W. McCrary, 98, of Bowling Green, Ohio, and formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green, Ohio.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1922, in Toledo, Ohio, to Lloyd C. and Ruby B. (Phillips) McCrary. George served his country during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. After returning home, on Jan. 21, 1949, he married Ruth A. Wachter at Hope Lutheran Church in Bowling Green, Ohio. George and Ruth have raised three daughters and celebrated over 72 years of marriage together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.