DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — George Shahnasarian, 64, of Downers Grove, passed away Oct. 17, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Karen Shahnasarian; son of the late Leon and Mariam Shahnasarian; loving father of Tania (Drew) Forsman, Alissa (James) Hudson, and Sasha (Jeff) Smith; proud grandfather of Ella Forsman, Charlie Hudson, Cannon Forsman, Gabriel Hudson, and Brody Smith; fond nephew of Carolyn and Alex Saharian; and cousin to Michael and Jeannie Shahnasarian and Michael and Steve Saharian.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.