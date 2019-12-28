NOBLESVILLE — George Mitchell Watt, 93, passed away Dec. 20, 2019, in Noblesville.
He was born Feb. 15, 1926, in South Bend, to Dr. John M. Watt, DDS, and Olive Williams.
He married V. Anne Watt in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1949, and they had three daughters who survive him. A fourth daughter was stillborn in 1968.
George attended Purdue University, and after his freshman year he was drafted and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. During that time he was pre-assigned to the Navy Electronic Training in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he met his future wife. He then served in Guam for one year, working in the area of aviation electronics. After his naval service in Guam, he returned to Purdue and graduated in 1949 with a B.S. in chemical engineering. George later obtained his master’s degree in chemical engineering from Notre Dame in 1960.
George worked at B.F. Goodrich in Akron, Ohio for two years before returning to South Bend in 1951 to work on the Talos Missile Project at Bendix Corp.
In 1963, he was hired by Miles Laboratories where he worked as a senior project engineer until 1982, when he took early retirement. He then worked briefly for All Phase Electric and Pace Design in Elkhart, prior to retiring permanently in 1988.
George had a true engineer’s mind, and he loved to learn about how things worked.
He had many interests, which included music, airplanes, skeet shooting, camping, photography, hunting quail and grouse and building and repairing things.
He was an active member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) for many years.
As a self-taught trumpeter, he became a member of the Michiana Regional Concert band in 2000. He also enjoyed playing piano and organ for most of his life.
He enjoyed many travels all over the U.S. and Canada with his family.
He and his wife, Anne, hosted a total of six extended family reunions in different parts of the country from 1992 to 2012. He lost his beloved wife of 63 years in 2012.
George was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church from 1982 until he moved to Noblesville in July of 2017, to be nearer to his extended family.
George is survived by his three daughters, Diane (Chip) Egan of Clemson, South Carolina, Laura J. Watt of Denver, Colorado and Christine Dean of Cicero; six grandchildren; six grandchildren-in-law; and 10 great-grandchildren.
George will be lovingly remembered as a very intelligent, curious, talented and gentle man. He loved his family immensely, and was extremely proud of each and every member. He constantly proclaimed that his family was by far his greatest blessing in life.
A memorial service honoring George will be planned by the family in the near future.
Donations in George’s memory can be sent to Paradigm Hospice and Palliative Care, 8904 Bash Street, Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46256, or Greyhound Companions of Indiana Inc., C/O Trudy Battjes, 51115 C.R. 7, Elkhart, IN 46514-8821, or EAA Aviation Foundation Inc., PO Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903-3816, 800-236-1025.
Leppert Mortuary-Smith Carmel Chapel, Carmel, is assisting with arrangements.
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
