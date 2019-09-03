ELKHART — George L. Arnold, 88, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the home of his daughter.
He was born June 8, 1931, in Trenton, Tennessee, to William and Jennie (Pigue) Arnold.
On Dec. 25, 1980, he married Judith “Judy” Ann Loney; she preceded him in death Oct. 1, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, Ruby Price, Willie Mae Arnold, Mary Buchanan, Mattie Mayfield, Artis Ganaway, Ausborn Arnold and Thomas Arnold.
Surviving are six children, Debra (Jaime) Mora, Douglas Kamp, David Kamp, Lisa Schooley, Lori Box and Kimberly (Gregory Garrett) Kamp; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George worked at Accra Pac for many years until his retirement.
In his spare time he liked to watch TV, people watch, take walks and spend time with his family.
He was a member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and his ’91 Lincoln was his pride and joy.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the noon funeral service Friday, Sept. 6, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 802 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart, Indiana 46516.
Presiding will be Pastor Danny Brown and burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
