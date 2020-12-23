Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Windy with a few showers developing this afternoon. High 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 19F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.