GEORGE E. CARTWRIGHT Sept. 8, 1942 - Sept, 21, 2019

BRISTOL — George Eugene Cartwright, 77, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with his family and friends by his side at Elkhart General Hospital.
George was a lifelong resident of Elkhart, born Sept. 8, 1942, he was the son of Dolores and Howard Cartwright, and was married to Lin (Drudge) Cartwright for nearly 25 years.
He is also survived by his sons, Shawn (Tina) and Chris (Carrie) Cartwright; daughter Dawn (Paul) Miller; stepdaughter Tori (Derrick) Lloyd; daughter-in-law Jan Cartwright; brothers Ted (Deborah) and John (Lee) Cartwright; and many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces, and nephews.
He is additionally survived by his four loving cats and one lovable Yorkie.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Kelly Cartwright.
George worked at Miles/Bayer for more than 33 years and at Taylor products for 20 years.
He enjoyed Notre Dame football, NASCAR, and his collection of NYC Railroad items as well as his die cast car and truck collection with more than 500 pieces.
His humor and “gift of gab” will be missed along with his knowledge of how to build or fix anything.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 C. R. 18, Goshen, IN 46528 (on the corner of C. R. 17 and 18 by Concord Little League).
Cremation will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home or can be given to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C. R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
