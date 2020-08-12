BRISTOL — George “Mike” Curtis, 66, loving husband, father of three children and papa to six grandchildren, lost his courageous fight with cancer Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Goshen to Joyce E. (Hardesty) Kline and Richard Curtis.
He married Rebecca “Becky” Adams Rentfrow, his partner for 30 years, on Sept. 18, 1996.
She survives along with three children, Jeremy (Erin) Adams and Timothy Curtis, both of Bristol, and Elizabeth (Kathi) Kensington of Hutchins, Texas; six grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Adams, Donavan, Kirsten and Ryder Adams and Blake (CJ) and Brenden Balyeat; siblings, Michelle “Shelly” (Art) Ackerman of Schoolcraft, Michigan, and Mark (Renee) Kramb of Terrebonne, Oregon; sister-in-law Rhonda (Carl) Shinabarger and brother-in-law Dean (Kelly) Rentfrow, both of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and the dad in his life, Jimmy Lee Kline Sr.
A graduate of Three Rivers High School, he served with the U.S. Marines. George was best known for his amazing and infectious smile and his great sense of humor. There was a mutual love for his Grand Design family where he has worked for three and a half years. He had previously worked for CMI Foundry and Elkhart Plastics.
George had a tremendous love for his family, grandchildren and friends. He also helped raise many children as his own.
He was a foster parent to Precious Paws rescue because of his undying love for all cats.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home where a 10 a.m. Friday funeral service will be conducted. Please wear Team George shirts or Grand Design shirts to visitation.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in Oakridge Cemetery, Bristol.
Memorial donations may be given to ADEC Inc.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoder culpfuneralhome.com.
