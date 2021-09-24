Genevieve “Geni” Cavitt, 91, of Elkhart, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
