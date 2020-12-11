GRANGER — Gayle Annette Mason, 71, of Granger died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Hearth of Juday Creek.
Gayle was released from her bondage of the disease of dementia. She is now reunited with her husband, parents and sisters that have gone on before her. Gayle dedicated her life to being a caring wife, daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt. She can now rest in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior during this time as we celebrate His coming to us.
