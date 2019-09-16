GAY L. GABRIELSON March 15, 1965 - Sept. 9, 2019

ELKHART — Gay L. Gabrielson, 54, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born March 15, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, to John J. and Joan F. (Middleton) Fairchild Sr.
Gay graduated from Lakeview High School – Ohio in 1983.
On Feb. 14, 1991, in Elkhart, she married Lawrence “Larry” Gabrielson. He preceded her in death Feb. 10, 2005, in Elkhart.
Surviving are two children, Rachel Fairchild and Stephen (Stephaine) Gabrielson, both of Elkhart; three stepchildren, Travis Gabrielson, of Goshen, Aaron Gabrielson of Elkhart, Brian (Doris) Gabrielson of Goshen; and 16 grandchildren. Also surviving are three siblings, Melinda (Paul) Rausch of Vienna, Ohio, John “Fuzzy” (Edi) Fairchild Jr., of Warren, Ohio and Jason Fairchild of Lordstown, Ohio; two stepsisters, Joann Shaver-Moyers and Mary (Rick) Adams both of Cortland, Ohio; and a stepbrother, John (Jaria) Shaver Jr., of Aniston, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, Nathan Walker.
Gay was formerly employed at the Elkhart Products Corp., in Elkhart.
She enjoyed going mushroom hunting, playing softball, bowling, reading, spending time with her family and being outdoors sitting around bonfires with family and friends. She also enjoyed country music, riding her Harley-Davidson Motorcycle going to amusement parks, casinos and the Dairy Queen and was also an avid collector of Mickey Mouse memorabilia.
A celebration of life service for Gay will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Her brother Fuzzy will preside over the celebration service and burial will follow in Carlton Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to the service.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care and memorial contributions may begiven to the American Cancer Society.
