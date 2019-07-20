GARY L. SCHROCK April 8, 1952 - July 18, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Gary L. Schrock, 67, of Middlebury, died at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Greencroft Gables Health Care, Goshen.
He was born April 8, 1952, in Goshen, to Andrew and Edna (Yoder) Schrock.
On Oct. 25, 1974, in Middlebury, he married Ruth Hershberger; she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are son Jason Schrock of Portland, Oregon; sister Sharon (Randall) Riegsecker of Middlebury; two brothers, Wayne (Tillie) Schrock and LaMar (Reva) Schrock both of Middlebury; and four nieces and five nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a member of Siloam Fellowship and worked in the logging industry and was a truck driver.
Gary also enjoyed going fishing.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22 and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Siloam Fellowship, 61616 C.R. 35, Goshen.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, also at Siloam Fellowship.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Vern Hostetler and Bishop Randall Riegsecker.
Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorials may be given to Siloam Fellowship Mission Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.