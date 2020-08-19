HOWE — Gary L. Cox, 67, of Howe, died Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Gary was born on Nov. 8, 1952, in Fort Wayne, to Weldon D. Jr. and Doris (Shadle) Cox; they preceded him in death.
Gary worked for many years at Dometic Corp. in LaGrange and was owner of Cox Landscape Nursery in Howe. He loved to go fishing.
On June 4, 1994, in LaGrange, he married Patricia Koch; she survives in Howe.
Also surviving is a daughter, Jennifer (Glen) Davis of Martinsville, Indiana; two grandsons, Gavin and Drake Davis; and a brother, Ronald and Kathy Cox of Fort Wayne.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. The Rev. Forrest VanGundy will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times during the visitation and funeral services.
Memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Rd., Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www. fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.