EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Gary Lynn Carpenter, 64, of Edwardsburg, was called to heaven on Dec. 30, 2020.
He was born April 9, 1956, in Niles, Michigan, the son of Robert L. and Mary Jane (Chew) Carpenter. Gary loved the outdoors, he loved to make people laugh and he would give every cent in his pocket to someone that needed help, no questions asked. He also loved his razor back hog dog, Lucky.
