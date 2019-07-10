GARY A. EVERTS SR. Oct. 6, 1940 - July 7, 2019

ELKHART — Gary Alan Everts Sr.,78, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Gary was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Elkhart, to James B. and Thelma E. (Grandstaff) Everts.
Gary graduated from Elkhart High School in 1958.
He most recently worked at Low Bob’s and Puck’s supply. He formerly attended Central Christian Church.
He enjoyed playing euchre at the Cass County Conservation Club.
Gary is survived by his children, Cynthia (David) Higgins of Shipshewana, Gary Alan (Anita) Everts of Port Charlotte, Florida, Ronald (Julie) Everts of Punta Gorda, Florida and Susan (Bud) Dawson of Warsaw and; his stepchildren, Mike (Amy) Arnold of Knoxville, Tennessee, John Arnold of Elkhart and Russ( Tiffany) Arnold of Rifle, Colorado; his siblings, James (Phyllis) Everts of Venice, Florida, Ramon (Regine) Everts of Wilmington, North Carolina, David Everts of Coatesville, Thomas (Judi) Everts of Orange, California and Marilyn Groves of Corydon; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Dennis, Gregory and Ronald.
Friends may visit from noon – 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd, Elkhart, where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Cripe officiating.
Interment will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Gary may be made to the American Heart Association American Stroke Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Online condolences may be sent to the Everts family on the funeral home website.
