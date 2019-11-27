GAROLD L. GOSS Sept. 16, 1932 - Nov. 24, 2019

BRISTOL — Garold L. Goss, 87, of Bristol, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Sept. 16, 1932, in Bangor, Michigan, to Boyd and Hazel (Havener) Goss.
In 1935, he moved to Mishawaka, where he married Margaret, Kindig in 1955. Together they had five children, Dawn (Jerry) Wolf, Denise (Barry) Hurlbut, Todd (Mariejan) Goss, Timothy (Susan) Goss and Troy (Jennifer) Goss. On Jan. 17, 1992 ,he married Janis “Diane”, she survives along with her daughter, Niki (Spryidon) Stratigos and daughter-in-law Melonie Gerschoffer. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson Steve Gerschoffer; three brothers, Melvin Goss, Elmer Goss and Duane Goss; and mother of his children, Margaret.
Garold graduated in 1951 from Mishawaka High School and from 1952-1954 he served in the Army in Korea and Japan. When he returned home he worked at CTS for 37 years as a Millwright, machinist and as a foreman. He then worked for Key Machine for nine years rebuilding machines and traveling for the company.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, pitching in local softball leagues and traveling with Diane.
He also loved training horses for Sulky Races and was an avid Cubs and IU fan.
He attended First Baptist Church in Elkhart and more recently McCoy Memorial Baptist Church where he was a chairman of the board of trustees and a member of the Cornerstone Class.
He loved his children and grandchildren very much and his hope is to be with them all again someday.
Visitation will be from 11:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with the service beginning at 2 p.m. at McCoy Memorial Baptist Church.
Presiding will be Pastor Ray Laborde and burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
