GAIL A. SHIELDS June 11, 1953 - July 31, 2019

ELKHART — Gail A. Shields, 66, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 11, 1953, in Elkhart, to Kenneth J. and Dorothy (Noles) Kelly.
She married Robert S. Shields on July 26, 1975.
Gail was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother.
She truly loved her family and her friends and motorcycles rides. She formerly attended Grace Community Church and was an insurance agent for Allstate since 1998.
Gail is survived by her children, Tanya (Joel) Holder of Leesburg and Cory Shields of Goshen; her mother, Dorothy Kelly of Elkhart; her brothers, Timothy (Shari) Kelly of Cotati, California and Christopher Kelly of Elkhart; and her sister, Cynthia (Steve) Whitaker of Elkhart; and her grandchildren, Makayla, Natalya, Jaqlynn, Austin, Aydin and Maverick.
She was preceded in death by her father and her husband.
Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the Shields family on the funeral home website.
