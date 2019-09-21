GAGE M. McQUEARY Dec. 2, 1990 - Sept. 18, 2019

ELKHART — Gage Markjoe McQueary, 28, passed away Sept. 18, 2019, at his home in Elkhart.
He was born Dec. 2, 1990, in Elkhart.
Surviving are three sons, Gage, Broley and Dravin; parents Tina (Jesse Rosenberg) McQueary and Leo Stewart Jr.; five siblings, Frankie (Jamie) Ramirez, Leann (Ricky) Pauwels, Tony McQueary, Leo Stewart III and Jacki McQueary; and 12 nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a maternal grandma, Jacquelin Ramirez, paternal grandma, Ada Stewart-Johnson, an aunt, Theresa (Clint) Becker, and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Leo Stewart Sr., and two uncles, Lon Stewart and Roger Stewart.
Gage previously worked at Farmer Tank. In his spare time he enjoyed watching movies and playing his guitar. Gage loved his friends and family but most dear to his heart was his mother.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Oaklawn Psychiatric Center.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.