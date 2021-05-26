BRISTOL — G.V. Jane Freshour-Aumack, 97, of Bristol, formerly of Union and Elkhart, passed to her rest May 24, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital, having lived independently all of her life.
She was born Feb. 22, 1924 in Hardin County, Tennessee, the daughter of Arthur and Sula (Lynch) Cossey, and had lived in the Michiana area for many years. She was a lady of courage, hard work and always attending to her children. She was mainly a homemaker and mother, but she did work for a fiberglass company for 13 years and retired in 1986 from ESI Meats. She knew heartache and tragedy, especially when her son, Roy, was struck by a car on Union Road, north of Union in 1965, and he passed from his injuries.
