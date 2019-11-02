G. THOMAS RYMERS March 22, 1927 - Oct. 31, 2019

OSCEOLA — Dr. G. Thomas Rymers, D.O., 92, a longtime resident of Osceola, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
Dr. Rymers was born March 22, 1927, in Oak Harbor, Ohio, to the late Clifford and Nellie (Bearss) Rymers.
Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Rymers of Elkhart, and their children Rex (Marie) Rymers of Pendleton, Indiana, Stephen (Karen) Rymers of Incline Village, Nevada, and Tracy (David) Hart of Indianapolis. Also surviving are six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Rymers in 1965, and his brother, Phillip Rymers.
Friends may visit with his family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola, where a Celebration of Life ceremony will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be private in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
The full obituary is available at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
