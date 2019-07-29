G. STEVEN REED Nov. 11, 1953 - July 27, 2019

NAPPANEE — G. Steven “Steve” Reed, 65, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 11, 1953, in Warsaw to Forrest Glen and Julia Ann Rensberger.
Steve lived his lifetime in Nappanee. He was a 1972 graduate of NorthWood High School and a graduate of Davenport Business College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. On Dec. 7, 1974, he married Yvonne Kirkwood in Benton Harbor, Michigan, in the First Presbyterian Church.
Steve had worked in the RV industry for over 40 years and was currently working in customer service at Thor Motor Coach. Steve loved his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed coaching seventh grade AAU basketball.
Surviving is his wife, Yvonne; children, Lindsay (Allan Ferrell) Reed and Ian (Nicole) Reed, both of Nappanee; grandchildren, Connor Reed, Brogan Farrell, Deacon Reed and Hadley Ferrell; mother, Julia Reed of Nappanee; sisters, Rita (Michael) Polston of Lake Wales, Florida, and Cheryl (Francisco) Matos of Windsor, Connecticut; and brothers, Wayne Reed and William “Frank” (Edie) Reed, both of Nappanee. He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Reed.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Nappanee EMS.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
