ELKHART — Freid Wil Garcia, 41, of Elkhart, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Freid was born Aug. 24, 1978.
He is survived by wife Maria; sons and daughter Jesus, Angel, Miguel and Isabel; and three grandchildren. Nephew Jorge and other family live in Mexico.
Freid enjoyed creating with his hands by fixing cars, working on locks and building furniture.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Belmont Mennonite Church, 925 Oxford St., Elkhart, with a memorial service at 11 a.m.
