TOPEKA — Freeman J. Weaver, 68, of Topeka, died at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a brief illness. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple charged with defrauding mortgage assistance
- Young tattoo artists show new businesses can succeed
- After county passes COVID-19 fines, mayors may follow suit
- Board considers physician for health officer
- Sentence enhancement filed in fatal crash
- Trump's legal team will seek to block certification of Georgia election results
- Patricia Ann Cloud and Brandon Lee Cloud
- Cities to back up COVID-19 restrictions
- County backs up COVID rules with penalties
- Lindzay Susan Van Dusen
Images
Videos
Commented
- Virus risk rises, new mask order issued (9)
- Indiana AG: High court should reverse birth certificate case (9)
- County backs up COVID rules with penalties (7)
- RV shipments projected to be near record levels in 2021 (6)
- People's Forum (5)
- Land purchase deals await courthouse decision (5)
- County picks site near Goshen for consolidated courts (5)
- Op-Ed: Are students liberal? Yes, but not everywhere (5)
- 25 COVID deaths in first 10 days of November (4)
- State Rep. Stutzman stepping down weeks after winning re-election (4)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Ok
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Now that biden is going to get in look.for.more closures
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.