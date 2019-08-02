ELKHART — Frederick Theodore Myers, 73, died earlier this year, Jan. 22, 2019, at Golden Living Center.
He was born Nov. 8, 1945, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Ruben and Kathleen (Willis) Myers. Other family members include a sister, Glynnabell Robinson, and three brothers, Larry, David and Thomas Myers.
Myers served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967 until his discharge in 1971. At the time he enlisted he was living on Donald Street in Goshen. Following his military service, he worked in the mobile home and rubber industries until he retired.
His cremated remains will be buried and he will be honored by the Goshen Honor Guard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen, in the Veterans section.
Anyone who knew Frederick, or who did not know him but would like to honor a veteran who may have no living relatives, is invited to attend his graveside service.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
