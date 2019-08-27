FREDERICK R. FINLEY SR. April 5, 1962 - Aug. 23, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Frederick Robert Finley Sr., 57, of Cassopolis and Edwardsburg, passed to his rest from an accident on C. R. 5 and Treva Street, in northern Elkhart County on Aug. 23, 2019.
Fred was on his motorcycle and an auto pulled in front of him causing the accident. He passed at the scene.
Fred was born April 5, 1962, in Gouverneur, New York, the son of Robert Dick and Gloria Jean (Sawyer) Finley.
He moved from Oxbow, New York, to the Michiana area more than 30 years ago. He currently was working for Midwest Timbers in Edwardsburg as a diesel and auto mechanic.
Surviving are his two sons, Frederick Robert Jr. (Tara) Finley of Coldwaterv and Michael Robert (fiance Samantha Whitney) Finley of Newport, New York and there are two grandchildren, Carter Finley and Allie Finley. Also surviving are three brothers, Robert (Laura) Finley of Calcium New York, William (Peggy) Finley of Edwardsburg and Matthew Finley of Cassopolis.
Family who have preceded him in passing are his parents and an infant sister, Angie Finley.
Family and friends may gather from 5- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 W. Main St., Edwardsburg.
At 7 p.m. the Service of Remembrance will begin. After the service, cremation will take place.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
